Rowdy Browns fans greet players at airport after wild-card playoff victory against Steelers

Rowdy Browns fans greet players after wild-card playoff victory
Browns fans greet players at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jan 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-11 06:44:58-05

CLEVELAND — After the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an explosive wild-card playoff game, Browns fans stayed up well past the game on Sunday to greet the team in their first playoff victory in a very long 27 years.

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber captured a rowdy crowd of around 75 to 100 celebrating the team’s arrival at around 3 a.m. outside Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Now that the Browns have won the Wild Card round, they’ll move on to the Divisional Playoffs, which they haven’t won since 1989, facing the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

RELATED: Browns beat Steelers in Wild Card with no coach and a guard Baker Mayfield met before the game

