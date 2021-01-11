Rowdy Browns fans greet players at airport after wild-card playoff victory against Steelers

CLEVELAND — After the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an explosive wild-card playoff game, Browns fans stayed up well past the game on Sunday to greet the team in their first playoff victory in a very long 27 years.

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber captured a rowdy crowd of around 75 to 100 celebrating the team’s arrival at around 3 a.m. outside Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The #Browns landed in Cleveland around 3am and were greeted by 75-100 rowdy fans. I've been here for both Indians and Cavs returns, this one was by far the best. #WeWantMore #WEWS pic.twitter.com/O3Qghlyl11 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 11, 2021

Now that the Browns have won the Wild Card round, they’ll move on to the Divisional Playoffs, which they haven’t won since 1989, facing the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

