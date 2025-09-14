RT Jack Conklin ruled out of Week 2 game against Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are going head-to-head against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium for their Week 2 game, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



QB Shedeur Sanders (3QB)

RB Raheim Sanders

DT Mike Hall Jr.

G Zak Zinter

T Jack Conklin

After last week's home opener, Conklin suffered an elbow injury during practice and was listed as questionable for the Week 2 game. He was ruled out just before game time on Sunday.

Additionally, on Friday, Hall was ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup, as he is still working back from a season-ending knee injury from last year that he had surgery to repair.

Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins was initially listed as questionable, but was activated Saturday and is set to make his NFL debut against the Ravens.

As far as the Ravens go, tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard were ruled out on Saturday with injuries.