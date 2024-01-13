Saucy Brew Works finds creative way to stream Wild Card playoff game

OHIO CITY, Ohio — Saturday is the big game, and while there’s a lot of excitement, there’s also some anxiety from local bars as they scramble to find the game.

However, at Saucy Brew Works, they said they’re good.

“Luckily, we found a creative solution,” said Saucy Brew Works Founder and CEO Brent Zimmerman.

This means it’s business as usual for Zimmerman and the popular brewpub in Ohio City.

“You can definitely come here. We will have it. Guaranteed,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said he didn’t expect to experience this challenge. But, he said his staff will make it work come Saturday.

“You have to be organized. You have to make sure everyone’s talking to everyone because us, we have six different pubs, so you have to make sure that the message is getting across to everyone,” said Zimmerman.

This same issue that Zimmerman and other local bars and restaurants are facing is also impacting fans like Henry Belizaire.

He has DirecTV and won’t be able to watch through this provider.

“I was definitely a bit frustrated because I want to see the game,” Belizaire said.

Thankfully, Belizaire said he has found other means to watch his favorite team.

“I’m actually watching it via HD antenna because I’m still within range where I live out in Oberlin,” said Belizaire.

This isn’t the first time News 5 has reported on a situation similar to this one.

Last October, we caught up with the crew at Saucy Brew Works, and they told us It's becoming a growing concern for small businesses if they will be able to air certain games.

“I would love for things to go back to the way they were where you don’t have to worry about — 'can I watch the game?'” said Saucy Brew Works Bar Manager Michael Habusta.

While this circumstance is different, Zimmerman said it still has the same impact.

“Now we’re in the playoffs, everybody’s ready to go and so Buckeyes, Michigan, Browns; they really do drive extra people in to watch the games,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman expects between 300 to 400 people inside his bar as they all root for the Browns to win.