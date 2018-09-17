Browns trade Josh Gordon to Patriots for fifth-round pick

CLEVELAND - Former Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is heading to the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick for the Browns, coach Hue Jackson and sources confirmed Monday.

As part of the deal, the Patriots will get back a seventh-round pick if Gordon isn’t active for at least 10 games, sources confirmed.

ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Gordon is healthy enough from his strained hamstring to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Browns also signed wide receiver Rod Streater, who is in his sixth season with the NFL out of Temple. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and has appeared in 52 games - 36 with the Raiders and 16 with the 49ers.

Amid the talks of the trade, Gordon posted to his Instagram story Monday a video of him laughing at the coverage as he was being stretched out on a trainer's table.

On Saturday, the Browns announced that they intend to release the former Pro-Bowl wide receiver whose promising career has been overshadowed by substance abuse.

Over the weekend, Gordon posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the city of Cleveland.

“This place will always feel like home to me,” Gordon said. "I’m extremely honored and blessed to grow up and start a life amongst such a passionate and motivated group of individuals. It’s been a hell of a journey with you guys. I wish all of you nothing but the best.”

He also thanked the Browns for having him: "I'll never forget my time here. Same book, next chapter."