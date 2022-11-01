Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Stranger Browns — Players show up in costume for Halloween game against Bengals

vlcsnap-2022-10-31-20h56m37s229.png
Camryn Justice | News 5
Myles Garrett as Vecna from season four of "Stranger Things."
vlcsnap-2022-10-31-20h56m37s229.png
Posted at 9:00 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 21:00:20-04

CLEVELAND — From Myles Garrett's uncanny transformation to the abominable Vecna from the latest season of "Stranger Things" to meme-worthy appearances of Isaiah Thomas's and Perrion Winfrey's two Michael Myers, the team showed up to their primetime Halloween matchup for the Battle of Ohio in true spooky style.

News 5 Sports Reporter Camryn Justice was at FirstEnergy stadium to catch all the costumes:

And last, but certainly not least:

See Garrett's home decked out in the matching "Stranger Things" theme:

Myles Garrett's house has a 'Stranger Things' display with eyes set on Burrow

RELATED: Myles Garrett's house has a 'Stranger Things' Halloween display with eyes set on Joe Burrow

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Monday Night Football on News 5!

Watch Monday Night Football on News 5!