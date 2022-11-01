Stranger Browns — Players show up in costume for Halloween game against Bengals

CLEVELAND — From Myles Garrett's uncanny transformation to the abominable Vecna from the latest season of "Stranger Things" to meme-worthy appearances of Isaiah Thomas's and Perrion Winfrey's two Michael Myers, the team showed up to their primetime Halloween matchup for the Battle of Ohio in true spooky style.

News 5 Sports Reporter Camryn Justice was at FirstEnergy stadium to catch all the costumes:

#Browns Greg Newsome II arriving at FirstEnergy Stadium as a killer clown. pic.twitter.com/qhtc5z8ROa — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

#Browns Anthony Schwartz bringing the anime to FirstEnergy Stadium with his Inosuke Hashibira costume. pic.twitter.com/FEdVgnkfQ2 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

#Browns D'Ernest Johnson with the Raphael Ninja Turtle fit. pic.twitter.com/ei8TJzDcNn — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

#Bengals Joe Mixon dressed up as the Squid Games front man for the #Browns game. pic.twitter.com/Qfpt04FofG — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

#Browns Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey both dressed up as Michael Myers, so they hit the Spiderman meme. pic.twitter.com/XK1NvqAeio — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

#Browns Kareem Hunt dressed up as The Joker. pic.twitter.com/PpjoVXlO5U — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

And last, but certainly not least:

See Garrett's home decked out in the matching "Stranger Things" theme:

Myles Garrett's house has a 'Stranger Things' display with eyes set on Burrow

