WATCH: Myles Garrett's house has a 'Stranger Things' Halloween display with eyes set on Joe Burrow

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett likes to go all out with his Halloween displays he sets up in his front yard—but this year he outdid himself with an incredible "Stranger Things" setup.

Garrett, a fan of the show, installed the display featuring the Season 4 villain "Vecna" hanging from his entryway. Like in the show, Garrett's Vecna keeps his victims in his Mindscape wrapped up in the hive mind vines. But rather than Chrissy, Fred and Patrick, Garrett's Vecna has the quarterbacks he's sacked this season—Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Patriots' Bailey Zappe, Jets' Joe Flacco and Panthers' Baker Mayfield—wrapped in the vines.

Garrett's Vecna also has sights set on his next victim: Bengals' Joe Burrow. In Garrett's display, Burrow is levitating in the yard, palms up, completely taken over by Vecna's mind control—the telltale sign that a sack is incoming and Garrett will have a new quarterback joining his Halloween Mindscape.

The "Stranger Things" display features other nods to the show, including the Christmas light alphabet wall and a giant Mind Flayer in the center of the yard.

Last year, Garrett's Halloween display drew plenty of attention as he set up a quarterback graveyard with all of the QBs he's sacked in his career. He then entered the Browns' Halloween game dressed as the quarterback Grim Reaper.

While the defensive back enjoys the spooky holiday, he also will hope that his display is a predictor for how Monday night's Halloween game against the Bengals will go—and that no one is around to play Burrow's favorite song so Garrett can complete his control and help the Browns break their four-game losing streak with a big primetime win.

Watch the full reveal of Garrett's display below:

