Super-Browns: Nick Chubb compares teammates to superheroes during Chubb Crunch press conference

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb held a media event Monday morning at the Heinen's Grocery Store in Brecksville to address the highly successful launch of his new cereal Chubb Crunch.

The cereal box features artwork of Chubb as Batman—a character the running back is a big fan of.

"I’ve been liking Batman for a long time. It was because of the Dark Knight trilogy. Back when I was at Georgia, I hurt my knee, I tore everything, every ligament in my knee, so I kind of adopted the Batman mindset then," Chubb said. "I watched Bane break his back and I watched him come back from that and I just kind of adopted that and I just kind of made that my identity through the rehab, through the training, getting back to 100%. That’s why I like Batman. It’s been a thing for a while.”

Chubb's passion for Batman prompted a question during the press conference: "If you're Batman, who is Robin on the Browns?"

“I don’t really have a Robin, honestly. I got other superheroes around me. Got Superman, Iron Man everybody around me,” Chubb responded.

But who would those superheroes be, exactly? Well, Chubb had some ideas.

The running back gave the following superhero comparisons for a few teammates:

Myles Garrett as Superman

Odell Beckham Jr. as Spiderman

Kareem Hunt as Wolverine

Jarvis Landry as Iron Man

Baker Mayfield as Captain America

Chubb's comparisons were epic, but the reason he was out at the press conference was even more so.

Launched two weeks ago, Chubb's cereal Chubb Crunch, which is sold online and in-store exclusively at Heinen's Grocery Store locations, has sold thousands of boxes. The initial order for 24,000 was put in and in the first week alone more than 15,000 boxes were sold.

The company that helped Chubb launch the cereal, PLB Sports and Entertainment, which creates unique brands of athletes and entertainers, is working on securing another order to keep up with the demand for the cereal.

Chubb Crunch's success is more than just good marketing for the star running back—it's helping a good cause.

Portions of the proceeds of the cereal also benefit First Candle, an organization working to eliminate Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related infant deaths through education, while providing support for grieving families who have suffered a loss.

It's a cause that personally impacted Chubb's family. A few years ago, Chubb's sister lost her infant son Junior Stocks-Chubb to SIDS.

"I’ll never forget that night, that morning, waking up to the text. I was here in Cleveland and we were playing Pittsburgh the next day and it was hard to play that game knowing what was happening back home," Chubb said. "It is hard to talk about SIDS and what happened with my family because it's so personal to me and for my sister to go through having a child die at such a young age it was a hard time for our family all together."

Chubb said he hopes with the surge in sales of his cereal, he can not only provide funding to First Candle, but even just raise awareness about SIDS and how to prevent it.

"Getting this out there so no one has to go through what my sister went through and how it affected our family," Chubb said. "With it being on the cereal hopefully it can spread awareness around the country, around the world."

As Heinen's locations continue working to keep Chubb Crunch stocked on the shelves, Chubb is grateful for the outpouring of support from his teammates.

"My teammates love it, I've got guys going out and buying it to, guys asking me if I can bring some for them," Chubb laughed.

But in particular, Chubb is grateful to the Browns fans who have gone out in droves to buy his new cereal.

"It just shows how great Browns fans are. Not only what I do on the field but ideas I have off the field. The cereal's selling out and I couldn't ask for better support from the fans, from the city of Cleveland," Chubb said. "Everything has exceeded expectations in every way."

