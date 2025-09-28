T Jack Conklin ruled out for 3rd week with elbow injury

The Cleveland Browns are going head-to-head against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field for their Week 4 game, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



QB Shedeur Sanders (3QB)

S Damontae Kazee

CB Cameron Mitchell

RB Raheim Sanders

DT Mike Hall Jr.

T Thayer Munford Jr.

T Jack Conklin

Ahead of the game, the Browns ruled out Hall and listed Conklin as questionable.

Hall has been sidelined for the entire start of the season as he works from a knee injury that ended his season last year.

Conklin has been working his way back from an elbow injury that has sidelined him for the last two games. He was ruled out on Sunday.