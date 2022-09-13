Taste of the Browns raises money for Great Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND — The 24th annual Taste of the Browns was held Monday evening, a unique event that raises money for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and allows fans to mix and mingle with Browns celebrities, sample dishes from area restaurants, listen to live music, and bid on one-of-kind auction items.

The goal of the event was to raise $250,000, which would translate to one million meals for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“Two-hundred-fifty-thousand dollars is going to do so much good to put nutritious meals on the table for our partner agencies and the clients that they serve,” said Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. “Unfortunately, we’re serving more people now than we were even during the pandemic. Inflation has made life tougher for seniors and for families on fixed incomes, or, frankly, families working at low-paying jobs. We need to make sure that we have meals available to put on their tables.”

If you weren’t able to make it out to Monday’s event, learn how to support the Greater Cleveland Food bank by volunteering and donating here. Each $1 the organization receives translates to four nutritious meals for those in need in the Greater Cleveland area.

For the fifth year in a row, News 5’s Jon Doss was the emcee of the Taste of the Browns, and was able to step away from his duties Monday evening to report on the event live during News 5 at 5 p.m. and News 5 at 6 p.m.

Watch his live report from 5 p.m.:

Jon Doss reports live from the Taste of the Browns on News 5 at 5

Watch his live report from 6 p.m.:

News 5's Jon Doss reports live from Taste of the Browns on News 5 at 6 p.m.

