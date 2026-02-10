TE David Njoku leaving Cleveland Browns

After nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, tight end David Njoku announced he will not be wearing orange and brown for the upcoming season.

Njoku made the announcement on Instagram on Monday evening, saying he is grateful for his time in Cleveland.

The pro-bowler was a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 out of the University of Miami.

During his time in Cleveland, Njoku became the second in Browns history with 351 career receptions, behind Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

He also ranked seventh in team history with 30 career touchdown receptions and 12th in career receiving yards, with 3,769.