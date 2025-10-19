TE David Njoku ruled out of Sunday's game with knee injury

The Cleveland Browns are back home for their Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field, and as they hit the field Sunday morning, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

RB Raheim Sanders

DT Mike Hall Jr.

T Jack Conklin

TE David Njoku

Defensive tackle Mason Graham was listed as questionable after he tweaked his knee in Thursday's practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski described Graham as day-to-day, but he was ruled in ahead of the game on Sunday.

For the first time this season, Hall was not ruled out ahead of the game, as he was listed as questionable on Friday. However, he was ultimately ruled out on Sunday. Hall has been working his way back from a knee injury that ended his season last year and had surgery to repair it.

Both Conklin and wide receiver Gage Larvadain were also listed as questionable for Sunday's game as they each progress through concussion protocol. The two were able to return on a limited basis to practice activities, Larvadain on Thursday and Conklin on Friday. Conklin was ruled out on Sunday, while Larvadain was ruled in.

Defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was listed as questionable as well with a hip injury he sustained last weekend against the Steelers. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned as a full participant on Friday and was ruled in on Sunday.

Njoku was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury that sidelined him in the Week 6 game against Pittsburgh.