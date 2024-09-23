Teller out multiple weeks with knee injury; Garrett 'day-to-day' with lingering foot injury

BEREA, Ohio — In their 21-15 loss to the New York Giants Sunday, the Cleveland Browns saw several key players leave the field with injuries.

On the offensive line, three players were sidelined with injury. Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills and James Hudson III all left Sunday's game with various injuries and did not return.

The health of the Cleveland Browns offensive line has not been great to start the season. On Sunday against the New York Giants, it got worse.

Offensive line takes massive hit in game against Giants

On the other side of the ball, star defensive end Myles Garrett played through what is listed as a foot injury, but he describes it as much more, hobbling off the field and into the press conference room, then out of the stadium.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wills, who was making a return from the knee injury that ended his season last November, had a knee injury. Teller also had a knee injury, and Hudson had a shoulder injury.

Wills, Teller, Hudson, and Garrett all underwent MRIs Monday morning to evaluate their respective injuries further.

Monday afternoon, during his media availability, Stefanski said Garrett was "day-to-day" with the injury. Teller will be out multiple weeks due to his knee injury. Currently, Teller is a candidate for inactive reserve; they're working through that decision now—and could be gone for around a month.

The team didn't mention Wills or Hudson in the current updates.

According to Stefanski, the team hopes to find out more information later this week about how the offensive line will shake out for Week 4.