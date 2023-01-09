Titans request interview with Browns AGM Glenn Cook for general manager position

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook has been a name circulating around the league as a rising front office star and a strong candidate for a general manager position—and those talks have now turned into an interview request.

The Tennessee Titans fired their general manager Jon Robinson at the beginning of December after seven seasons. As they begin their search for their next front office leader, they've requested an interview with Cook, a league source confirmed.

Last season, Cook had interviewed for general manager positions with other teams, including the Minnesota Vikings—the team that ended up hiring former Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager.

Now, back on the radar for a GM role, Cook is being targeted again this season.

The Browns restructured Cook's role last May, promoting him to assistant general manager in addition to his role as vice president of player personnel.

If a team hires Cook to be their general manager, the Browns would receive a third-round compensatory pick in each of the next two drafts as part of the league's revised league policy on "Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity."

RELATED: Next Man Up: Browns AGM Glenn Cook teaches himself keyboard, enjoys grits and eggs and is a family man

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.