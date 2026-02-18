'To the most loyal fans in the NFL': Browns G Wyatt Teller pens goodbye to Cleveland as he enters free agency

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns entered free agency with the understanding that there was going to be high turnover and plenty of change on the offensive side of the ball, especially along the offensive line. On Wednesday, one member of the O-Line penned his goodbye to Browns fans—as right guard Wyatt Teller enters free agency and looks to his next chapter with a new team.

Teller, whose four-year contract extension with the Browns was signed in 2021 and comes to an end this offseason, is set to enter free agency and explore options with other teams. He posted a farewell to social media on Wednesday evening.

I wish things were different and this is hard to put into words. When Buffalo traded me to Cleveland seven years ago, I never could have imagined how much this city would mean to me. Ultimately, the Browns took a chance on me that changed the trajectory of my life forever.





To the most loyal fans in the NFL, I hope y'all know that you have made a mark on my family's life forever. I proposed to Carly on the 50 yard line at the stadium, bought our first home here, and proudly welcomed both of our babies to the world in Cleveland.







I've made friendships and connections on and off the field that will last far beyond the game of football. Our family is so blessed and grateful for everyone in Northeast Ohio who has supported and loved us these past seven years.







While we are excited and look forward to what the future holds, Cleveland will always have a special place in our hearts. As always...Go Browns!







With love and pancakes, Wyatt Teller #77

Teller, 31, was traded to the Browns in 2019 from the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Teller earned a starting role on the offensive line opposite veteran Joel Bitonio while going on to be named to three Pro Bowls with the Browns.

Known for his innate ability to lay down big pancake blocks, Teller became a staple on the line and an integral part of the Browns' success in the run game.

This past season, a contract year for the right guard, Teller played and started in 13 games. The Browns opted to bench Teller and slide him into a rotational role with offensive lineman Teven Jenkins during the season amid a nagging calf injury that later ended his season early as the team placed him on injured reserve after Week 17.

Teller quickly became a fan favorite in Cleveland, embracing the city with his wife Carly by his side.

Teller is one of several offensive linemen entering free agency, with Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Cam Robinson and Ethan Pocic all facing decisions on their future with Cleveland as well. He's not the first free agent to say goodbye to Cleveland, either, following tight end David Njoku's heartfelt goodbye earlier this month.

