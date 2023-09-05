Tonight at 7PM — Browns Countdown Season Preview Special

Join Jon Doss, Jerod Cherry and Hanford Dixon as they break down the latest news and notes as the Browns get set to kick off the 2023 season.

Watch News 5's Browns Countdown Season Preview Special tonight at 7 p.m. on-air and streaming live on our streaming apps on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and more.

You can also watch live in the player below at 7 p.m.:

The show will feature an exclusive one-on-one with Camryn Justice and Browns DT Shelby Harris.

Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura will also have interviews with Sione Takitaki and Mohammed Diabate.

Plus, News 5's Carly Mascitti will break down the impact of new Browns DC Jim Schwartz on the team's defense.

Tune into News 5 tonight at 7:00 p.m.

In the meantime, watch Camryn Justice's recent coverage of the Brown's new kicker Dustin Hopkins:

Browns fans hopeful for Dustin Hopkins' success inside Cleveland Browns Stadium

