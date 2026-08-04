Training Camp Day 5: Here's what happened during the Browns' first practice in pads

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns were back at it Monday for their fifth day of training camp, their first padded practice of the summer.

QB Competition

Monday provided the first look at the Browns' quarterback competition in pads. Here's how each looked during the session.

Deshaun Watson

A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Day 5 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/rSRru8GX5D — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

Shedeur Sanders

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 5 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/rIPXpYm4BJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

Dillon Gabriel

A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 5 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/NCgIKWRJzO — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

Taylen Green

A look at #Browns QB Taylen Green on Day 5 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/o1uARLG1q5 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

Intensity on the field

As always, when the pads go on, intensity rises, but this day of work in Berea followed the practice session on Saturday, where things got a bit intense without the pads.

#Browns training camp practice was a little intense today. pic.twitter.com/QmpT1WRetg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

When asked about running back Quinshon Judkins' hit on defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., and a separate scuffle that followed a short time later, Browns head coach Todd Monken responded:

"In the heat of the moment, what happened on the practice field...I've met with Quinshon about it. There is a certain amount of regret at the moment when it happens. But we are all human, and we do make mistakes...It was a mistake."

#Browns HC Todd Monken was asked about this:"In the heat of the moment, what happened on the practice field...I've met with Quinshon about it, there is a certain amount of regret at the moment when it happens. But we are all human and we do make mistakes...It was a mistake." https://t.co/HE8W0iRwJh pic.twitter.com/4lqxLJSgQo — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

"Well, I don't think I've ever been through a camp where there hasn't been a scuffle. We got prideful guys, guys that love to compete, love to practice, and that's going to happen. I mean, it's a physical sport," he said.

#Browns HC Todd Monken was asked about the scuffle on Saturday. "Well, I don't think I've ever been through a camp where there hasn't been a scuffle. We got prideful guys, guys that love to compete, love to practice, and that's going to happen. I mean, it's a physical sport." https://t.co/SjO06NcGeD pic.twitter.com/TXOW3f8Nsf — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

Monken also spoke about the intensity between the offense and defense so far, and while there was a minor disagreement on the field Saturday, he said the back and forth between the two sides of the ball has been the right kind of competitive.

"I think it's a lot of fun to be around. As long as it stays within 'it's us against the world. It's us against an opponent,' not us against us from offense to defense, and I have not seen that," Monken said.

Asked #Browns HC Todd Monken about the intensity between offense and defense so far."I think it's a lot of fun to be around. As long as it stays within 'it's us against the world. It's us against an opponent,' not us against us from offense to defense and I have not seen that." pic.twitter.com/03xvxSJUxS — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

Injury updates

On the injury front, Monken said that linebacker Carson Schwesinger is dealing with a "minor injury" and wouldn't be back at practice today. He didn't participate on Saturday, either, observing the session on the sidelines.

During the practice session, Schwesinger, defensive tackles Maliek Collins (PUP list) and Kalia Davis, and guard Kendrick Green were all observers on the sidelines. Hall, tight end Joe Royer (personal), wide receiver Jamari Thrash, and guard Teven Jenkins were not on the practice fields.

Cornerback Myles Bryant walked off the field during practice, and wide receiver KC Concepcion went down during a play near the end of practice, holding his shoulder. The Browns expect Concepcion to be fine.

#Browns WR KC Concepcion seemed to have some shoulder discomfort after this play during today's training camp practice.



He's expected to be fine. pic.twitter.com/8zCHq7NZ12 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

Offense lights up end of practice

Day 5 of training camp ended on a high note for the offense as Shedeur Sanders hit Gage Larvadain for a touchdown on the final play of the day, and the offense went crazy.

Day 5 of #Browns training camp ending on a high note for the offense.Shedeur Sanders hits Gage Larvadain for a touchdown on the final play of the day and the offense goes crazy. pic.twitter.com/U3EqskIXKw — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

The second-to-last play of the day was also a standout for the Browns' offense. Tylan Wallace had an impressive contested catch.

The second-to-last play of the day was also a standout for the #Browns offense. Tylan Wallace with an impressive contested catch. pic.twitter.com/kwfYYxWBbd — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

Defense still making plays

While the offense ended with celebrations following their touchdown, the defense still stood out throughout the day as well.

#Browns CB Nate Evans with the end zone PBU today at training camp (ft. a great shot of the ref's back) pic.twitter.com/FL8XKSCSUO — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

#Browns CB Tyson Campbell celebrates his PBU today during training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/QRutrwSUJr — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

#Browns rookie S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the layout pass breakup today during training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/VhXAfvtWzt — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

#Browns DT Mason Graham and DE Logan Fano going head-to-head in a get-off drill competition. pic.twitter.com/JGSn5U8LhM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

Roster update

The Cleveland Browns made a roster move ahead of their Monday practice session, adding a piece to the defensive line by signing defensive tackle Travis Bell.

A look at #Browns DT Travis Bell, who signed this morning before training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/A1z1rhv1EW — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

READ MORE: Browns sign DT Travis Bell