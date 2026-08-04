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Training Camp Day 5: Here's what happened during the Browns' first practice in pads

The Browns are back at it Monday for their fifth day of training camp, with today being the first day with pads on this summer.
Training Camp Day 5: Here's what happened on the Browns' first practice in pads
Browns 2026 training camp
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BEREA, Ohio — The Browns were back at it Monday for their fifth day of training camp, their first padded practice of the summer.

QB Competition
Monday provided the first look at the Browns' quarterback competition in pads. Here's how each looked during the session.

Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders

Dillon Gabriel

Taylen Green

Intensity on the field
As always, when the pads go on, intensity rises, but this day of work in Berea followed the practice session on Saturday, where things got a bit intense without the pads.

When asked about running back Quinshon Judkins' hit on defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., and a separate scuffle that followed a short time later, Browns head coach Todd Monken responded:

"In the heat of the moment, what happened on the practice field...I've met with Quinshon about it. There is a certain amount of regret at the moment when it happens. But we are all human, and we do make mistakes...It was a mistake."

"Well, I don't think I've ever been through a camp where there hasn't been a scuffle. We got prideful guys, guys that love to compete, love to practice, and that's going to happen. I mean, it's a physical sport," he said.

Monken also spoke about the intensity between the offense and defense so far, and while there was a minor disagreement on the field Saturday, he said the back and forth between the two sides of the ball has been the right kind of competitive.

"I think it's a lot of fun to be around. As long as it stays within 'it's us against the world. It's us against an opponent,' not us against us from offense to defense, and I have not seen that," Monken said.

Injury updates
On the injury front, Monken said that linebacker Carson Schwesinger is dealing with a "minor injury" and wouldn't be back at practice today. He didn't participate on Saturday, either, observing the session on the sidelines.

During the practice session, Schwesinger, defensive tackles Maliek Collins (PUP list) and Kalia Davis, and guard Kendrick Green were all observers on the sidelines. Hall, tight end Joe Royer (personal), wide receiver Jamari Thrash, and guard Teven Jenkins were not on the practice fields.

Cornerback Myles Bryant walked off the field during practice, and wide receiver KC Concepcion went down during a play near the end of practice, holding his shoulder. The Browns expect Concepcion to be fine.

Offense lights up end of practice
Day 5 of training camp ended on a high note for the offense as Shedeur Sanders hit Gage Larvadain for a touchdown on the final play of the day, and the offense went crazy.

The second-to-last play of the day was also a standout for the Browns' offense. Tylan Wallace had an impressive contested catch.

Defense still making plays
While the offense ended with celebrations following their touchdown, the defense still stood out throughout the day as well.

Roster update
The Cleveland Browns made a roster move ahead of their Monday practice session, adding a piece to the defensive line by signing defensive tackle Travis Bell.

READ MORE: Browns sign DT Travis Bell

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