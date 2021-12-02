USA Football names Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson as head coach for 2022 Women's Tackle team

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson has been named head coach of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team for the 2022 International Federation of American Football Women’s Tackle Championship in Vantaa, Finland.

Brownson, an Alexandria, Virginia native, is an accomplished and groundbreaking football athlete and coach. She joined the Browns coaching staff in 2020. She’s a two-time gold medalist with Team USA Women’s Football.

“This is a remarkable opportunity not only for me, but for every woman who will earn a place on our U.S. National Team next year,” Brownson said. “I know first-hand of the exceptional brand of football that is played globally by elite female athletes and am honored to lead our team of Americans. I appreciate USA Football’s continued trust in me and am grateful for Coach Stefanski and the Browns for their support. This enriching experience will only advance my contributions to our players and coaching staff in Cleveland.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski weighed on USA Football’s decision to name Brownson as head coach.

“USA Football has made a tremendous selection in Callie,” said Stefanski. “In addition to the honor that comes with representing the United States, this is an exciting professional development opportunity, which I encourage for everyone on our coaching staff. Callie and USA Football have our full support.”

USA Football said roster positions will be announced in the coming weeks. Brownson and her staff will conduct the U.S. team’s training camp in July 2022 at a site before departing for Finland.

“A world-class team needs a world-class coach, and that’s what we have in Callie Brownson,” said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck in a statement. “Callie is a long-time USA Football family member whose coaching acumen, knowledge, and familiarity with the international game makes her an ideal fit to lead our team in Finland next summer. I thank Coach Stefanski and the Browns for giving us permission to have Callie lead our national team.”

The championship will be held from July 27-Aug. 8 in Finland.

