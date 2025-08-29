Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

VIDEO: Some work from the Browns as they prep for their season opener against the Bengals

Browns Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco passes during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Browns Football
Posted
and last updated

Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic wasn't active during the portion of practice open to media on Thursday, dealing with a knee injury from their last pregame against the Los Angeles Rams last Saturday.

He did come out to the fields before practice closed.

WATCH:

Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart, after he also experienced a knee injury, wasn't active during the portion of practice open to media, but was out there on the practice fields.

WATCH:

Newly appointed offensive captain and QB1 Joe Flacco got some work in at Thursday's practice.

WATCH:

Some of Browns QB2 Dillon Gabriel's work from Thursday's practice.

WATCH:

Some of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' work from Thursday's practice.

WATCH:

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who was named one of the defensive captains, and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate were working to the side during practice on Thursday.

WATCH:

New Browns running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders got his first work in with his new team in Berea.

WATCH:

Browns cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse got some of his first work with his new team on Thursday.

WATCH:

Follow Camryn Justice on X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.