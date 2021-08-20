Watch
Views from training camp: Things get heated at the second Browns-Giants joint practice

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) get into a fight during a joint NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Giants Browns Football
Browns fight
Posted at 5:51 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 18:10:22-04

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants held their second of two joint practices on Friday at the CrossCountry Country Mortgage Campus training facility in Berea.

The practice was closed to fans but open to media, so here's a look at what went down during the joint session.

Tempers flare
Thursday's practice stayed calm, but with the temperature outside rising, so did players' tempers Friday.

The two teams battled it out through the practice session with the Giants looking much more competitive than they did the day before. As the session went on, the players began stepping up the trash-talking, led by former Brown Jabrill Peppers.

Nearing the end of practice, some late hits and shoves were exchanged and as to be expected, the teams stepped up to defend their respective teammates.

While the day was mostly vocal jabs here and there, it was after practice when things escalated.

Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard were on the field with some of their teammates after practice had wrapped, and at some point threw hands, swinging at each other but missing each blow.

Hill walked off towards the training facility afterward. Shepard walked over for an interview with New York media. And just like that, it was over.

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, while heading inside, insisted the two were messing around, but head coach Kevin Stefanski, who did not know about the fight (play or otherwise) until he was asked about it during his media availability, said that he'll look into the situation.

David Njoku wants to stay in Cleveland

After changing his representation last week, Browns tight end David Njoku said his mindset is clear and Cleveland is where he wants to be—instructing his new agent to push for a deal to keep him in orange and brown.

When asked if he wanted to remain with the Browns long-term, Njoku had a simple answer: "Of course."

"I've been here four years knocking on five, I don't really know anything different, so I'd like to stay here," Njoku explained.

Here are a few other highlights from camp:

The Browns and Giants will rest on Saturday as they prepare for their preseason matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

