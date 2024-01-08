Washington Commanders request interview with Browns AGM Glenn Cook for general manager position

As the Washington Commanders begin their search for their next front office leader, they've requested an interview with Glenn Cook, a league source confirmed.

The Browns have granted that permission.

Cook has interviewed with other teams in the past and will be a candidate for several teams, as will Browns AGM Catherine Raîche.

If either gets hired, the Browns would receive a compensatory draft pick. The compensatory draft pick if one of the two is hired would fall in the third round of each of the next two drafts, or in each of the next three drafts if they both were to be hired by a team.

When Cook isn't on the field, he's responsible for the guys who are and helps assemble the roster and maintain the organization. Cook has made a name for himself around the league and has drawn interest from organizations in elevating him to general manager, where he'll run a team of his own.

