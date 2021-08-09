WATCH: 6-year-old boy gets Browns fans pumped up ahead of scrimmage

CLEVELAND — Fans of all ages were excited as the Cleveland Browns took to the field for the Orange and Brown scrimmage Sunday.

Xavier Chestnut showed his passion for the team as he led a crowd into a chant before the scrimmage.

The 6-year-old can be heard saying, "Here we go, Brownies, here we go!"

Meet the young boy leading fans into a chant

