WATCH: Browns put up 3 first-quarter touchdowns against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first quarter for the Browns had highs and lows—the lows in the form of injuries and the good in the form of three touchdowns scored in the first quarter alone, which showcased both the offense and defense operating efficiently.

The first touchdown of the game came courtesy of the defense, specifically safety Juan Thornhill. Thornhill picked off a pass from Shane Buechele at the Cheifs' 34-yard line, returning it back to the end zone through traffic for six.

On the next drive, the Browns defense took the ball back thanks to cornerback MJ Emerson knocking a pass into the hands of safety Rodney McLeod for the interception.

With the offense back on the field on Kansas City's 15-yard line, quarterback Deshaun Watson moved down the field with a 5-yard pass to wide receiver Elijah Moore and then found tight end David Njoku in the end zone with a perfect pass and a great catch for the second touchdown of the day.

After the defense forced the Chiefs to punt on their next drive, the Browns offense drove down the field, showing the connection between Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper on a deep 53-yard pass.

With run gains from Demetric Felton and John Kelly Jr., the Browns were on the 2-yard line when Kelly pushed through up the middle for the third score of the quarter.

Kelly had struggled to find success on the goal line in previous preseason games, but the drive on Saturday made up for them, getting him in the end zone and allowing him to show off a long-awaited touchdown celebration.

Midway through the second quarter, the Browns held a 22-10 lead over the Chiefs.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.