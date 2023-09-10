WATCH: Browns QB Deshaun Watson scores first touchdown of 2023 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns kicked off their 2023 season Sunday with their home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, and after getting on the board in the first half with a 42-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins, the Browns found the end zone for the first time this season on a QB keeper from Deshaun Watson.

The Browns offense had struggled to get things going but was supported by good defense.

On a nine-play, 67-yard drive, the Browns offense moved down the field, getting up to Cincinnati's 13-yard line.

On 2nd-and-10, Watson kept the ball, rushing into the end zone for the Browns' first touchdown of the season.

The score put the Browns up 10-0 heading into the second half.

