WATCH: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones scores on a 60-yard bomb from Baker Mayfield

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns offense thrived in the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and while heavily relying on the run game and tight ends to begin with, Cleveland got their new starting wide receiver in the mix in a big way.

On 1st-and-10 at Cleveland's 40-yard line, Baker Mayfield made his first pass to a wide receiver of the game, targeting Donovan Peoples-Jones deep up the middle, connecting on a 60-yard touchdown bomb to put the Browns up 21-7 after Chase McLaughlin made his extra point.

Watch the play below:

Peoples-Jones has been sidelined since the Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos where he injured his groin pregame warmups. He's been working his way back since and increased his practice activity leading up to Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The timing of his return is a relief for the Browns, who this weekend finalized the release of Odell Beckham Jr. following a tumultuous week between him and the team.

