Weird Browns game gets weirder as Denzel Ward scores on Texans fumble

HOUSTON — If you watched the first half of the Browns-Texans game, you'd probably think there's no way it could have been any more wild in the second half. That, however, was not the case.

The Browns entered halftime up 7-5 after the Texans scored on a field goal and a safety and the Browns scored a touchdown—not on offense but rather a 76-yard punt return for a score from Donovan Peoples-Jones.

So when things seemed like they couldn't get any stranger, they did. The Browns took their lead up 14-5 in the third quarter on another touchdown that once again was not from the offense.

The Texans had the ball at the 1-yard line and as quarterback Kyle Allen attempted to push it up the middle, linebacker Tony Fields blew the play up, forcing a fumble that the Texans failed to notice. As the ball rolled behind the line, cornerback Denzel Ward saw it, scooped it and all but walked into the end zone.

right place, right time for The Warden 😲



his 2nd fumble recovery score of the year and 3rd career TD pic.twitter.com/txYUnJ5W9p — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2022

Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown was his second this season, scoring in a similar situation against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, making him the first player in Browns franchise history to return two fumbles for a touchdown in a single season.

