Wide receiver Davion Davis clears waivers, re-signs to Browns practice squad

CLEVELAND — After being waived by the Browns Monday, wide receiver Davion Davis re-signed with the team's practice squad Wednesday after clearing waivers.

Davis had just completed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota on Oct. 26, 2019, when he was recorded speeding and had alcohol in his system. At the time, he was a rookie on the Vikings' active roster.

Davis originally pleaded not guilty to careless driving and two charges of driving while intoxicated, but later changed his plea of the careless driving charge to guilty. His two charges for driving while intoxicated were dismissed in December when he pleaded guilty to careless driving.

The league handed down the suspension after Davis' case was resolved in December 2020, which was originally a three-game suspension. After Davis appealed it, and because his case predated the league's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league came back with the two-game suspension. With COVID-19 shutting down courts in Minnesota and Davis' case not being deemed a priority, the case remained open for some time, causing the delay in the discipline.

Because Davis was not on an NFL roster at the time of the resolution of the case, no announcement of the punishment was made. Davis signed with the Browns on July 31 and the NFL announced the discipline 25 days later.

Since Davis was on the Reserve/Suspended list, he did not count against the 53-man roster limit until Monday when he came off the list.

Davis had made a name for himself during training camp and through the preseason with some big plays and displays of his athleticism.

Now, back with the Browns on the practice squad, Davis becomes a talented depth piece for Cleveland as they manage several injuries, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was placed on the Reserve/Injured List Tuesday with an MCL sprain sustained in the opening drive of Sunday's home opener.

