With $600 million state grant, Browns owners say they're committed to Brook Park stadium

CLEVELAND — The owners of the Cleveland Browns marked a win on Tuesday, thanking lawmakers and Gov. Mike DeWine for including a $600 million stadium grant in the next state budget.

In a written statement, Jimmy and Dee Haslam touted their plan to build an indoor stadium and mixed-use entertainment district in Brook Park on 176 acres near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

They didn’t touch on what comes next – and what else it will take to make that ambitious vision a reality.

“Our fans deserve a world-class facility, and we are committed to building a state-of-the-art, enclosed stadium that resonates with Cleveland, highlighting our loyal and passionate fans and the Dawg Pound, while also incorporating innovation, bold design and an immersive experience,” the Haslams wrote.

They said the new Huntington Bank Field will be “fan-centric,” with a unique design for an NFL venue. Renderings released by Haslam Sports Group last year show a stadium sunk 80 feet into the ground, flanked by parking lots, hotels, apartment buildings, offices, retail and restaurants.

The Browns aim to move to Brook Park in 2029, after the end of the team’s lease at the existing lakefront stadium, which the city of Cleveland owns.

In an emailed statement on Tuesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb expressed disappointment in the budget and state lawmakers' maneuvers to smooth the road to Brook Park for the Browns.

"Relocating the Browns will divert economic activity from Downtown, create a competing entertainment district and disrupt the momentum of our lakefront redevelopment," Bibb wrote. "It will also trigger substantial taxpayer-funded infrastructure upgrades - including highway reconfigurations and public safety enhancement - adding significant public costs on top of the stadium itself."

Bibb reiterated his commitment to remaking the city's Downtown lakefront, with or without the Browns.

"For decades, Clevelanders have dreamed about the opportunity at our lakefront, and we want to deliver on that shared vision for the future," he wrote.

The Haslams describe their Brook Park plans – for a $2.4 billion stadium and roughly $1 billion worth of proposed private development – as one of the largest economic development projects in the region’s history.

They’re looking to taxpayers to cover up to $1.2 billion of the tab for the stadium. Landing a $600 million state grant as part of a massive spending bill DeWine signed late Monday night gets them halfway to that goal line.

But there’s still a lot more work to do.

“We respect the firm commitment and leadership that Governor DeWine and the Ohio Senate and House have shown in their collaborative work to find a responsible way to support such a transformative project, one that will create a generational impact for our region and the state,” the Haslams wrote.

After considering proposals to double the state’s tax on sports-gaming companies’ profits or issue bonds to help pay for the project, Republican state lawmakers took another route to come up with the cash. They turned to the $4.8 billion pot of unclaimed funds that Ohio is holding for people – money from old bank accounts, life insurance payouts, utility deposits, uncashed checks and other sources.

The budget calls for the state to take ownership of unclaimed funds that have been sitting for a decade. That approach, cutting off people’s ability to get their missing money, prompted pushback from national unclaimed-property experts and some lawmakers.

Two Northeast Ohio lawyers announced last week that they plan to file a class-action lawsuit to block the state from taking legal ownership of the money. The attorneys, former Ohio attorney general Marc Dann and former state representative Jeff Crossman, say the proposal will violate property rights protections in the U.S. and Ohio constitutions.

Early Tuesday, Crossman said he and Dann are updating their complaint and expect to file the lawsuit soon in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

As part of the budget bill, state lawmakers undercut another legal challenge to the new stadium plan by changing the wording of an Ohio law designed to give cities more leverage when pro sports teams want to leave publicly subsidized facilities. A last-minute addition to the budget tweaked the so-called Modell law, which requires teams looking to relocate to negotiate an exit deal with their host city or offer a six-month window for local investors to buy the team.

The new language says the law only applies to teams that are looking to leave Ohio, mirroring an argument the Browns have been making in a court fight with Cleveland.

On Tuesday, Bibb said the city tried to get the Modell law changes removed from the budget.

"Undermining this statute sets a troubling precedent and leaves cities like Cleveland with fewer tools to safeguard long-standing public assets," he wrote in his emailed statement.

On Monday, Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt told News 5 that he's optimistic about bringing a huge project to his community. A Haslam Sports Group affiliate bought the future stadium site just last week, and the city is preparing to rezone the industrial land to make way for mixed-use development.

