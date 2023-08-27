WR Anthony Schwartz among first wave of Browns roster cuts ahead of 53-man deadline

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to trim their roster down to 53 with the preseason officially over and the regular season right around the corner—and they've already started to make the hard decisions.

The Browns have reduced their roster to 76 ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and the following players are being cut from Cleveland's roster:

Placed on IR:

WR Jakeem Grant

Waived:

CB Gavin Heslop

T Derrick Kelly II

S Nate Meadors

WR Anthony Schwartz (injury designation)

WR Jalen Wayne

Contract terminated:

G Colby Gossett

RB Jordan Wilkins

Some of the players cut will soon find themselves on new NFL teams, while others could be back with the Browns on the practice squad if they aren't signed by another team.

The roster cuts to get down to 53 players will give an idea of what the Browns unit will look like on Week 1, but will not be the final roster for the season as the team explores available players who have found themselves cut from their teams, as well as trade options with other teams around the league.

