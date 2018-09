CLEVELAND - Not very popular Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez has been kicking with a groin injury that requires an MRI, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Should be noted that Zane Gonzalez was never listed on an injury report, which if true could subject #Browns to some league trouble. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 17, 2018

Gonzalez, who probably doesn't have a future with the team, could reach an injury settlement or be placed on a waiver with the Browns.

Turns out Browns' kicker Zane Gonzalez, who is losing Cleveland's kicking job this week, has been kicking with a groin injury that requires an MRI today, per source. Browns could reach an injury settlement with him or put him on waivers, injured. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

On Sunday, Gonzalez missed four kicks in an unbelievable 21-18 loss to the Saints.

The team is looking at free agent kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.