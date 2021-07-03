Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova to represent Australia for third time at Olympics

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be well represented at the Olympics this summer in Toyko as guard Matthew Dellavedova will be there on Team Austrailia.

It was announced forward Kevin Love will be on Team USA last week, and the Cavs added another Olympian Saturday as it was announced that Dellavedova will be suiting up in his third Olympics for Team Australia.

Dellavedova previously was on Team Australia for the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He’s the third-longest tenured member of Team Australia, behind Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs and Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz.

Dellavedova only played in 13 games this season with the Cavaliers after dealing with concussion-like symptoms for much of the season. He missed the first 47 games due to that, and then missed the final 12 games of the season due to a neck strain. While on the court, Dellavedova averaged 2.8 points per game in 17.2 minutes for the Cavaliers this season.

The 30-year-old has spent eight seasons in the NBA, with parts of six of them coming with the Cavaliers.

