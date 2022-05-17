Cleveland Charge and Monsters release 2022 summer tour schedule

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Charge and the Cleveland Monsters are kicking off their 2022 summer tours during the offseason with 20 stops at various locations in Northeast Ohio during the offseason.

Fans can catch the Charge out on their tour at various locations, including Crocker Park, Mall C, Van Aken District, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Local 3 in Akron, to name a few.

Fans who watch the Charge out on tour will have the chance to participate in interactive elements including games, giveaways, contests, temporary tattoos and a meet and greet with the lovable charge mascot, Pozzie.

“We’re excited to spend our first offseason by sharing the Cleveland Charge experience with fans all around Northeast Ohio,” said Charge Vice President of Business Operations Rocco Maragas in a news release. “Using basketball as our instrument, we’ll bring fun and excitement everywhere we go throughout our community.”

The Cleveland Monsters is also bringing its annual summer tour. The fan-interactive hockey tour will include the Monsters Skee-Puck game, temporary tattoos, eye black, giveaways and special appearance from Monsters mascot, Sully.

“The Summer Tour is a great opportunity to connect with our biggest Monsters fans, as well as many potential new fans, in their communities,” said Monsters Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Ben Adams. “We can’t wait to pack up the MonsterMobile and get back out to the many amazing summer festivals and events Northeast Ohio has to offer.”

