Cleveland Charge breaks 3-game losing streak, top performer Sharife Cooper scores 34 points

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Charge hosted Sioux Falls Skyforce at Wolstein Center, Tuesday night.

Sharife Cooper was the leading scorer of the night. Cooper had 34 points and an all-time high of 12 assists.

Isaiah Mobley was behind Cooper with 24 points, four assists and two steals.

Mamadi Diakite had 21 points with five assists.

Cooper, Mobley, and Diakite had a terrific game between each other; they showcased their shifty skills and their range on the 3-point line.

The Charge won 126- 111 versus the Sioux Falls Skyforce and will host them again, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Watch live and local news any time:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.