A complete guide to the Cleveland Guardians home opener

CLEVELAND — After starting the season playing in Kansas City and Cincinnati, the Cleveland Guardians are finally coming home.

The home opener is an unofficial holiday in Cleveland and there will be plenty going on downtown.

Here's what you need to know:

The game

The first pitch is set to happen at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field against the San Francisco Giants.

Cleveland announced that the game officially sold out on Monday, but standing room tickets are still available.

If you're interested in buying standing-room-only tickets, click here.

Parking

Parking restrictions begin at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Restrictions include:



East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road, both sides.

Bolivar Avenue from E. 7 to E. 14 th Street, both sides.

Street, both sides. West Huron Road from Ontario Street to West Superior Avenue.

East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides.

Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides.

Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides.

Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides.

The Warehouse District Parking Ban will be in effect from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Fans can also take the Rapid if they don't want to deal with downtown parking.

Tom Hanks

The Guardians announced that two-time Academy-Award winner Tom Hanks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Hanks, who got his start in acting at the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, narrated the Guardians announcement video on July 23, 2021.

“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” said Hanks. “I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”

Larry Doby Jr.

The Cleveland Guardians will not only celebrate the return of baseball at Progressive Field at the Home Opener on April 15, but also the 75th anniversary of Larry Doby becoming the first Black player in the American League by having his son, Larry Doby Jr., catch the ceremonial first pitch from two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks.

Doby broke the color barrier in the AL on July 5, 1947, just months after Jackie Robinson played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby spent nine seasons with Cleveland and helped lead the Indians to a World Series title in 1948.

John Adams

Anyone who has ever been to a Cleveland game at Progressive Field over the last five decades is probably familiar with the deep, rhythmic drumming that can be heard from the outfield and the man behind it — John Adams.

This year will mark only the second time Adams has officially missed the Home Opener. In December 2020, Adams required emergency heart surgery for severe blockages and had several trips to the ICU afterward.

Those heart conditions and subsequent medical issues led Adams to make the decision to skip the 2021 Home Opener to focus on his health. In 2022, his health remains a concern and he's made the difficult decision to sit out for the second year in a row.

