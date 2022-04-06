Watch
Larry Doby Jr. to catch ceremonial first pitch from Tom Hanks at Cleveland Guardians Home Opener

Tony Dejak/AP
Larry Doby Jr., in red shirt, talks with Michael Bourn after the unveiling of a statue of Hall of Fame Larry Doby Saturday, July 25, 2015, in Cleveland. Doby broke the color barrier in the AL on July 5, 1947, just months after Jackie Robinson played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby spent nine seasons with Cleveland and helped lead the Indians to a World Series title in 1948. He had a career .283 average with 253 homers. He led the league with 32 homers and 126 RBIs in 1954, when the Indians won 111 games. Before joining the Indians, Doby starred for Newark in the Negro League. He retired following the 1959 season. Doby's No. 14 was retired in 1994, 47 years after he was signed by Indians owner Bill Veeck. A seven-time All-Star, Doby died in 2003 at the age of 79. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 1:11 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:11:03-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians will not only celebrate the return of baseball at Progressive Field at the Home Opener on April 15, but also the 75th anniversary of Larry Doby becoming the first Black player in the American League by having his son, Larry Doby Jr., catch the ceremonial first pitch from two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks.

Doby broke the color barrier in the AL on July 5, 1947, just months after Jackie Robinson played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby spent nine seasons with Cleveland and helped lead the Indians to a World Series title in 1948.

The Home Opener against the San Francisco Giants marks the Guardians 29th Home Opener at Progressive Field. It also falls on Jackie Robinson Day, celebrated around Major League Baseball on April 15.

The National Anthem and God Bless America will be performed by Cleveland native Brianne Bryant, also known as Lady Bri, who performs as a member of the and Welsh Arms. Bryant also recently sang vocals for the team’s new soundtrack “We Are Cleveland.”

All six military branches —Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Space Force— will create a joint color presentation. A flyover will be performed by the 112th fighter squadron of the 180th fighter wing with four F-16s.

Outside the stadium at Gateway Plaza, there will be a Guardians Block Party, which will start when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. The block party is open to the public and will feature DJ Kyro, the City Breaks dancing group, the Cleveland Strikers, Slider and the Dogs and more.

At the time of the news release Wednesday afternoon, there are 2,500 Home Opener tickets left. Tickets can be bought here.

