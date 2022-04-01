Tom Hanks to throw ceremonial first pitch at Guardians Home Opener on April 15

CLEVELAND — Two-time Academy-Award winner Tom Hanks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on April 15 against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field.

Hanks, who got his start in acting at the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, narrated the Guardians announcement video on July 23, 2021.

“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” said Hanks. “I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”

To celebrate the best fans in The Land, the Guardians are giving every fan who purchases Opening Day tickets (including fans who already hold tickets to Opening Day on April 15) a complimentary ticket to any April or May home game.

The offer is a one-for-one offer, which means fans who purchase four tickets to Opening Day will get four free tickets to redeem for a home game.

All tickets with this offer will be Upper Reserved Seats.

The Guardians' new Home Opener will mark the first time in franchise history the Guardians have started a new campaign against a national league opponent. It also marks just the fourth time that Cleveland’s Home Opener will be under the lights with fans in the ballpark, as the last nighttime Home Opener was in 2020 without fans. The last night Home Opener before that was in 1995.

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians release new theme song 'We Are Cleveland'

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.