After ALCS elimination, Cleveland Guardians reflect on season and playoff run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — News 5's Mason Horodyski spoke with Guardians players following their elimination in ALCS Game 6, a loss that extended the team's World Series championship drought to 78 years.

Heartbreak and determination filled the Cleveland clubhouse as players reflected on a deep playoff run.

Steven Kwan told News 5 that he wanted a World Series just as much as Cleveland fans did.

"Obviously it hurts. I feel like whenever I talk about postseason, it was '24 because we made to the ALCS and we lost that in 5, and this was the closest I've ever been" Inside the #Guardians clubhouse with Steven Kwan after Cleveland's loss in the ALCS. Was also asked about his future "Not really thinking about that right now, to be fair. Sorry, can't answer that." #GuardsBall @WEWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 20, 2026

Rookie Chase DeLauter didn't hide the heartbreak after the Guardians were eliminated in ALCS Game 6, putting it simply: “It sucks.”

An emotional Austin Hedges spoke to News 5 inside Cleveland's clubhouse after the Guardians were eliminated in Game 6 of the ALCS. He said he hopes to stay with the Guardians, adding that he loves the city of Cleveland.

"I hope this isn't the last time I put a Cleveland jersey on. I love it here." An emotional Austin Hedges inside Cleveland's clubhouse after the #Guardians loss in Game 6 of the ALCS #GuardsBall @WEWS https://t.co/AJQiYBiRB3 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 20, 2026

Hedges is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 MLB season.

Brayan Rocchio said he is already looking ahead to next season.

"We're gonna be back again." Inside the #Guardians clubhouse with Brayan Rocchio at the end of Cleveland's postseason run #GuardsBall @WEWS https://t.co/kkJ1NAsrBU — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 20, 2026

Travis Bazzana reflected on the special group of players that helped lead the Guardians on a deep playoff run.

Bazzana said one of the hardest parts of elimination was thinking about the teammates he may not share a clubhouse with next season.

"You come so close to really great things, and only one team, wins the last game of the year... You're not going to play with some of these guys again, and it was a really great group. So to not be able to, you know, be with some of these guys again-that's kind of top of mind right now, and obviously not getting the job done is part of that" Inside the #Guardians clubhouse with Travis Bazzana at the end of Cleveland's postseason run #GuardsBall @WEWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 20, 2026

Gavin Williams said it “definitely sucks” to watch the Rays celebrate a trip to the World Series after the Guardians’ ALCS Game 6 elimination.

"It definitely sucks watching [the Rays celebrate]. Nobody wants to watch that, but at the end of the day, life goes on,” Williams said.

Regarding the players that made this playoff run possible, Jo Adell said he knew the Guardians' clubhouse was special as he reflected on the team's ALCS Game 6 loss.

"This group of guys has been something special and something that I'll never forget. Just coming in in a time of uncertainty at the trade deadline, and then getting so close with all these guys... and everything that everyone brought to the table individually should be celebrated to this point" Inside the #Guardians clubhouse with Jo Adell at the end of Cleveland's postseason run #GuardsBall @WEWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 20, 2026

Hunter Gaddis said the loss hurts, but that it will put a chip on the team's shoulder as they prepare for next season.

"I think anyway it happens, it’s going to hurt. I think it just adds a little motivation for this offseason,” Gaddis said.

Parker Messick said, despite the elimination, the organization proved it's all about winning.

"I think we're always counted out. I feel like everyone counts out Cleveland from the start of the year, and especially when we go through the highs and lows of the season, they really want to count us out. But we prove time in and time out what the Cleveland organization is about, and that's winning. We always find a way to do it. And you know, next year we're going to be looking for a way to finish the job." Inside the #Guardians clubhouse with Parker Messick at the end of Cleveland's postseason run #GuardsBall @WEWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 20, 2026

ALCS Game 6 recap

Freddy Peralta threw 5 1/3 gritty innings, Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz each hit a two-run homer and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night to advance to the World Series for the third time in the franchise’s 29 seasons.

The Rays will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the first matchup in which both teams are seeking their first World Series title since 1980, when the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals.

On the 18-year anniversary of their first AL pennant in 2008, the Rays jumped ahead 2-0 in the second inning on Richie Palacios’ two-run double and clinched it with closer Bryan Baker on the mound.

The Guardians wouldn’t give up and had the go-ahead run at first base in the eighth when Kevin Kelly struck out Brayan Rocchio to leave the bases loaded after two runs scored.

Peralta allowed one run and five hits to earn his second win in the ALCS in his third appearance. He threw six scoreless innings to win Game 2 and got two outs in relief in Game 4.

A sellout crowd of 40,230 fans waved yellow-and-blue rally towels, rang cowbells and chanted “Let’s go Rays!” throughout the night at Tropicana Field, which needed major renovations after Hurricane Milton shredded the roof two years ago and caused extensive damage throughout the stadium.

The Rays played their 2025 home games across the bay in Tampa at the New York Yankees’ spring training complex, got new ownership before this season and secured a new stadium deal to bear ready in 2029 near the NFL’s Buccaneers. They returned to the Trop to win 55 games in the regular season. Only Milwaukee had that many home wins this year.

After sweeping the Yankees in the Division Series, the Rays fell behind the Guardians 0-1 and 1-2 in this series before taking three straight games.

Caminero gave Tampa Bay a cushion with his first career postseason homer in the seventh inning. The two-time All-Star sent a drive off the left-field foul pole to give the Rays a 5-1 lead, becoming the first player to go deep on a splitter by All-Star closer Cade Smith.

Caminero turned around before reaching first base, looked toward his dugout and pounded his chest with both arms, cupped his ear rounding second to hear more cheers, stopped before reaching the plate, pointed into the stands and crossed his arms before crossing home.

Caminero hit 42 homers in the regular season but needed 33 at-bats to get his first in October.

The Guardians answered against Tyler Wells and Ian Seymour by loading the bases on two singles and a walk with two outs. Seymour walked Patrick Bailey to force in one run and hit Angel Martínez with a pitch to force in another. Kelly entered and fanned Rocchio on three changeups.

Díaz, who guaranteed a Game 6 victory through an interpreter on Sunday, gave the Rays a four-run lead with a two-run shot off Hunter Gaddis in the bottom of the eighth.

Caminero led off Tampa Bay’s second with single off opener Shawn Armstrong, who took the loss in his second start in three games. Left-hander Tim Herrin replaced Armstrong. Chandler Simpson reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second before Victor Mesa Jr. walked. Simpson advanced to third on Jonny DeLuca’s flyout to center. After Mesa stole second, Palacios looped a double to right-center for a 2-0 lead.

Armstrong, who was the opener in Game 4, faced the first four batters, becoming the first pitcher in postseason history to start a game after pitching both of the previous two days.

DeLuca’s sacrifice fly off Joey Cantillo made it 3-0 in the third but the Rays missed an opportunity to break it open with more runs after they loaded the bases with no outs.

Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single in the sixth drove in Cleveland’s first run.

