Angel Martínez named AL Player of the Week

“The Protege” is the AL Player of the Week.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that Cleveland Guardians outfielder Angel Martínez has been named the American League Player of the Week.

This follows a monster week at the plate for Martínez, who batted .368 with four home runs and seven RBI’s since May 11.

"I don't like trying to get too high, because then the focus goes away,” Martínez told reporters in Detroit Monday. “But feels pretty special, though, like all the work that I've been putting on, like finally showing up.”

"We have to continue to push Angel,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said on Sunday after Cleveland’s series win over the Cincinnati Reds. “He wants to push himself to be great, and we got to keep doing it.”

Martínez becomes the third Guardian to take home AL Player of the Week honors this season, the most weekly winners by any team in the American or National Leagues this season. He joins fellow outfielder Chase DeLauter and third baseman José Ramírez.

Cleveland begins a four-game series vs. the Detroit Tigers on Monday evening.