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Baseball is back! How to watch the Guardians season opener

White Sox Guardians Spring Baseball
Chris Carlson/AP
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb.28,2026, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
White Sox Guardians Spring Baseball
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After waiting months for baseball's return, the Cleveland Guardians FINALLY take the field Thursday night.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:

  • The game will be streamed on the CLEGuardians.TV app.
  • You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 AM or WMMS 100.7-FM.

Tanner Bibee will be taking the mound for Cleveland.

Seattle had a 90-72 overall record and a 51-30 home record last season. The Mariners averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

Cleveland had an 88-74 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Guardians averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

INJURIES: Mariners: Miles Mastrobuoni: 10-Day IL (calf), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Guardians: George Valera: 10-Day IL (calf), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Gaddis: 15-Day IL (forearm)

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians set Opening Day roster

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

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