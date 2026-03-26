Baseball is back! How to watch the Guardians season opener

After waiting months for baseball's return, the Cleveland Guardians FINALLY take the field Thursday night.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:



The game will be streamed on the CLEGuardians.TV app.

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 AM or WMMS 100.7-FM.

Tanner Bibee will be taking the mound for Cleveland.

Seattle had a 90-72 overall record and a 51-30 home record last season. The Mariners averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

Cleveland had an 88-74 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Guardians averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

INJURIES: Mariners: Miles Mastrobuoni: 10-Day IL (calf), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Guardians: George Valera: 10-Day IL (calf), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Gaddis: 15-Day IL (forearm)

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians set Opening Day roster

The Associated Press contributed to this story.