Cleveland Guardians set Opening Day roster

Guardians baseball is back.
The Cleveland Guardians announced their Opening Day roster on Wednesday, as they get ready to start their regular season against the Seattle Mariners:
Pitchers:
- RHP Shawn Armstrong
- RHP Tanner Bibee
- RHP Connor Brogdon
- LHP Joey Cantillo
- RHP Slade Cecconi
- RHP Matt Festa
- RHP Hunter Gaddis*
- LHP Tim Herrin
- RHP Colin Holderman
- LHP Parker Messick
- RHP Peyton Pallette
- LHP Erik Sabrowski
- RHP Cade Smith
- RHP Andrew Walters*
- RHP Gavin Williams
Catchers:
- C/1B David Fry
- C Austin Hedges
- C Bo Naylor
Infielders:
- SS Gabriel Arias
- 1B/DH Rhys Hoskins
- 1B/OF CJ Kayfus
- 1B Kyle Manzardo
- 3B José Ramírez
- 2B/SS Brayan Rocchio
- UTL Daniel Schneemann
Outfielders:
- RF Chase Delauter
- CF/LF Steven Kwan
- LF Angel Martinez
- OF George Valera
OF George Valera (left calf strain) will start the season on the 10-day injured list, while RHP Hunter Gaddis (right forearm strain) and Andrew Walters (rehab, 2025 lat surgery) will start on the 15-day IL.
In the process of selecting Rhys Hoskins’ contract from AAA Columbus, the team has designated OF Johnathan Rodriguez for assignment.
"We're excited about the group we're breaking with,” Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti told media on Tuesday. “One of the highlights of camp for us was the continued development and progression of the young position players, both guys at the Major League level, and the next wave of players beneath that.”
The Guardians start their 2026 campaign in Seattle against the Mariners Thursday, March 26. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m.