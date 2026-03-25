Cleveland Guardians set Opening Day roster

Guardians baseball is back.

The Cleveland Guardians announced their Opening Day roster on Wednesday, as they get ready to start their regular season against the Seattle Mariners:

Pitchers:



RHP Shawn Armstrong

RHP Tanner Bibee

RHP Connor Brogdon

LHP Joey Cantillo

RHP Slade Cecconi

RHP Matt Festa

RHP Hunter Gaddis*

LHP Tim Herrin

RHP Colin Holderman

LHP Parker Messick

RHP Peyton Pallette

LHP Erik Sabrowski

RHP Cade Smith

RHP Andrew Walters*

RHP Gavin Williams



Catchers:



C/1B David Fry

C Austin Hedges

C Bo Naylor



Infielders:



SS Gabriel Arias

1B/DH Rhys Hoskins

1B/OF CJ Kayfus

1B Kyle Manzardo

3B José Ramírez

2B/SS Brayan Rocchio

UTL Daniel Schneemann



Outfielders:



RF Chase Delauter

CF/LF Steven Kwan

LF Angel Martinez

OF George Valera



OF George Valera (left calf strain) will start the season on the 10-day injured list, while RHP Hunter Gaddis (right forearm strain) and Andrew Walters (rehab, 2025 lat surgery) will start on the 15-day IL.

In the process of selecting Rhys Hoskins’ contract from AAA Columbus, the team has designated OF Johnathan Rodriguez for assignment.

"We're excited about the group we're breaking with,” Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti told media on Tuesday. “One of the highlights of camp for us was the continued development and progression of the young position players, both guys at the Major League level, and the next wave of players beneath that.”

The Guardians start their 2026 campaign in Seattle against the Mariners Thursday, March 26. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m.

