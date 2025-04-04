Baseball season is here! The Guardians announce festivities for 32nd Home Opener

Are you ready for baseball season? It's here!

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago White Sox for their 32nd Home Opener on Sunday at Progressive Field. The team announced all the festivities planned for the first home game of the season.

Pre-game ceremonies will begin at 3:30 p.m., and the game will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Ceremonial First Pitch will be thrown by Ohio State defensive end and college football champion Jack Sawyer. Sawyer will throw the ball to Steve Colavito in honor of his late father, Cleveland baseball legend Rocky Colavito. Steve followed the same path as his father, playing minor league baseball with some time in Cleveland.

RELATED: Cleveland baseball legend Rocky Colavito dies at 91

Frank Robinson, Guardians manager and the first African American to manage an MLB team, will be honored by his wife and daughter. They will deliver the line-up card to honor the 50th anniversary of Robinson's managerial debut on April 8, 1975.

The legacy of Larry Dolan, principal owner of the Guardians, is being recognized by his namesake and grandson, Lawrence "Jack" Donal, who will deliver the official Game Ball to the pitcher's mound.

Performing the national anthem are members of the string section from the world-famous Cleveland Orchestra. The Color Guard will feature the Army, Space Force, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marines, with a flyover from the 910th Airlift Wing from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, flying the C130H Hercules. An American flag will be held on a field during the anthem by employees and family members of the Guardians.

Due to the season opener and a Cavs game at Rocket Arena on Sunday, fans are encouraged to allow extra travel time. Gates will open at 2 p.m.

The official DJ for the Guardians, DJ Kyro, will perform on the right side of the field when the gates open up.

Face painters, airbrush artists and glitter tattoos will be on Gateway Plaza from 1-3 p.m. along with a photo op with marquee letters.

Dorian Pace, a Cleveland Heights veteran bus driver who saved 15 kids from a burning bus, will be recognized during an inning break.

RELATED: Bus driver honored after safely evacuating students from burning bus in Cleveland Heights

News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw gave a sneak peek into the game day forecast.

RELATED: Sneak Peek: Guardians Home Opener forecast