Sneak Peek: Guardians Home Opener forecast

PLAY BALL! The Guardians Home Opener is just 5 days away!

And while baseball may make you think of summer, sun, and warmth, the forecast for next Tuesday is looking a bit different than that.

Since it is still a few days out, it is truthfully too early for specifics, but we wanted to give you a heads-up for what to expect if you are headed to Progressive Field or planning on being outside on Tuesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, April 8 looks cold, with even the possibility of some Lake-effect snow! Plan for temperatures in the 30s to *maybe* the low 40s. Either way, wearing winter gear is a good idea for the game!

Of course, wintry home openers are not unheard of in Cleveland. We have a history with a snowy and cold start to the baseball season. Throwback to 1996 when it snowed 7.1 inches and the game was pushed to the next day and in 2007 when the game became an infamous "snow out".

Let's go, Guardians!

