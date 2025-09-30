Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Cade Smith named American League Reliever of the Month

Joey Cantillo named the American League Rookie of the Month
MLB honors Cantillo and Smith
Associated Press
AP FILE PHOTOS<br/>—<br/><i>Major League Baseball announced Tuesday Morning that Guardians pitchers Joey Cantillo (right) and Cade Smith (left) have been named the American League Rookie of the Month and the American League Reliever of the Month, respectively.</i>
MLB honors Cantillo and Smith
Posted

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball has announced that Guardians pitchers Joey Cantillo and Cade Smith have been named the American League Rookie of the Month and the American League Reliever of the Month, respectively.

Throughout the month of September, Cantillo logged 29.0 innings pitched with a 1.55 ERA, along with 28 strikeouts in 5 starts.

Smith, who has solidified himself in the Guardians' closer role, made 14 appearances in the month of September. He posted 7 saves, tied for 1st in the American League this month, striking out 22 batters in 13 innings.

The Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 1:08 p.m.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.