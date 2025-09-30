Cade Smith named American League Reliever of the Month

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball has announced that Guardians pitchers Joey Cantillo and Cade Smith have been named the American League Rookie of the Month and the American League Reliever of the Month, respectively.

Throughout the month of September, Cantillo logged 29.0 innings pitched with a 1.55 ERA, along with 28 strikeouts in 5 starts.

Smith, who has solidified himself in the Guardians' closer role, made 14 appearances in the month of September. He posted 7 saves, tied for 1st in the American League this month, striking out 22 batters in 13 innings.

The Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 1:08 p.m.