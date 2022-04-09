CF Myles Straw signs 5-year contract extension with Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced Saturday CF Myles Straw has signed a 5-year contract extension with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Straw, 27, was acquired from the Houson Astros in 2021 in an exchange for Phil Maton and Yanier Diaz and batted .285 with 42 runs, 2 home runs, 16 doubles and 13 stolen bases during the two months with the Guardians that season.

He has a career batting average of .266, with 126 runs and 47 steals across 257 games.

