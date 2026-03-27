Chase DeLauter homers in 1st at bat of 2026

Is it too early to start the AL Rookie of the Year discourse?

Throughout spring, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter spoke constantly about his excitement for the 2026 season.

The 16th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft has seen plenty of setbacks on his road to the Show, overcoming several injuries along the way.

“I'm more excited just to play the most meaningful winning baseball again.” DeLauter told media on Tuesday. “Going in and out of rehab and just trying to kind of find a way to get myself back. And, yeah, that's what all that was for… now, it’s just we go win games.“

It finally culminated with him making his Guardians debut in the 2025 postseason against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS. While DeLauter would record a hit in that series, it was the hit that technically wasn’t. With playoff stats not counting towards the regular season, he would have to wait until this season for the real deal.

Boy, was it ever worth the wait.

On a 3-2 count in DeLauter’s first at bat of the season against the Seattle Mariners, the 24-year-old connected on a Logan Gilbert slider for a solo home run to put the Guardians on the board in the top of the first.

The 358-foot,102.2 MPH blast made DeLauter the 5th Cleveland baseball player in history to hit a home run in their first career regular season at bat, joining Earl Averill, Jay Bell, Kevin Kouzmanoff, and Jhonkensy Noel.

The Guardians open up their season against the Seattle Mariners this week from March 26-29.

