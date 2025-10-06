Chase DeLauter no longer playing in Arizona Fall League, replaced on roster by Joe Lampe

CLEVELAND — The newest Cleveland Guardian will no longer be participating in the Arizona Fall League, Major League Baseball's fall showcase of its top prospects.

Chase DeLauter, who became the first player in Cleveland baseball history to make their MLB debut in the postseason, will no longer play in the AFL this year, per a Guardians team representative.

DeLauter was originally one of eight Guardians prospects set to play for the AFL's Surprise Saguaros, that is, until he became the sixth player in modern Major League Baseball history to make his major league debut in the postseason. He will be replaced on the roster by Joe Lampe.

On Oct. 1, DeLauter made his major league debut against the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card Series. He became the 6th player in MLB’s modern era to debut during the postseason. In two games, he recorded one hit in six at-bats.

Prior to his call-up and undergoing surgery in July on his right wrist, DeLauter batted .278 with 5 home runs in 126 at-bats in 34 games at AAA Columbus.

Lampe, a 24-year-old outfielder who was Cleveland’s 3rd round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, split time between AA Akron and AAA Columbus in 2025. In a combined 420 at-bats, he hit .231 with 10 home runs.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil now has the chance to play with top prospects back in the state where he played college ball.

The Arizona Fall League begins play today.