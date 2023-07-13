Cleveland Guardians announce 2024 season schedule

The Cleveland Guardians announced their 2024 season schedule on Thursday, and it begins with a 10-game road trip to open the season.

This season will be the team’s 124th year as a charter member of the American League and its 31st season at Progressive Field.

The season will open with a four-game set at Oakland from March 28 to 31, and from there, the team will take on the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series from April 1 to 3 before returning home to Progressive Field.

Upon their return home, the Guardians will play a home opener against the Chicago White Sox on April 8 and will have a three-game set against Chicago. The Guardians will also face New York for a three-game weekend series from April 12 to 14.

In addition, the 2024 season will feature seven summer weekends at Progressive Field, which include:

May 31 to June 2 vs. Washington

June 21 to 23 vs. San Francisco

July 19 to 21 vs. San Diego

August 1 to 4 vs. Baltimore

August 23 to 25 vs. Texas

August 30 to September 1 vs. Pittsburgh

