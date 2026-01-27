Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 430  Closings/Delays
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Cleveland Guardians announce broadcast schedule for 2026 season

guardians-sign-off-center.jpg
Dave Kraska/News 5
Guardians sign
guardians-sign-off-center.jpg
Posted

The Cleveland Guardians announced their 2026 broadcast schedule for the upcoming season.

For the second year in a row, the Guardians will partner with Major League Baseball to air games on CLEGuardians.TV, the team said.

Guardians TV is set to produce more than 150 of the team's 162 games this season.

Additionally, WKYC is set to simulcast 10 Guardians games throughout the season.

The team has also been selected for 13 nationally-aired games on stations such as NBC, Fox, ESPN and more. Ten games will also be available in Columbus, Toledo, Erie, Pennsylvania, Buffalo, New York and Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.

All 162 Guardians games can be listened to on WTAM 1100, while 100.7 WMMS will simulcast 133 of those.

For more information, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.