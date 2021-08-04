Cleveland Guardians announce Opening Day, 2022 season schedule

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s newly-named baseball team, the Cleveland Guardians, announced Wednesday its schedule for a new season, marking the 28th year of calling Progressive Field home.

The Guardians open the 2022 season with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals with Opening Day scheduled for March 31, 2022.

Cleveland will end its first homestead with three games againt Minnesota before taking to the road for two road trips in April.

The 2022 schedule will feature seven summer weekends at Progressive Field, including Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends:

June 9-12 vs. Oakland

June 24-26 vs. Boston

July 1-3 vs. New York-AL

July 15-17 vs. Detroit

August 4-7 vs. Houston

August 19-21 vs. Chicago-AL

Sept. 2-4 vs. Seattle

Home Interleague opponents in 2022 include the San Francisco Giants (April 15-17), San Diego Padres (May 3-4), Cincinnati Reds (May 17-18) and Arizona Diamondbacks (Aug. 1-3).

Other 2022 schedule notes:

Monthly home/road breakdown: March/Apri l: (13 home/15 road) May : (13 home/14 road) June : (15 home/12 road) July : (9 home/16 road) August : (15 home/12 road) September/October : (16 home/12 road)

The Guardians have one 10-game homestand, its longest of the season: June 24-July 3 (BOS, MIN, NYY)

Longest road trip is two 10-game stints: April 22-May 1 (NYY, LAA, OAK) July 22-31 (CWS, BOS, TB)

15 of the final 24 games come against divisional opponents

See the full 2022 season schedule here.

