Cleveland Guardians have come-from-behind 6-3 win over Kansas City Royals

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians secured a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals after a three-run homer from third baseman Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the 6th inning caused an at-bat frenzy for the Guardiac Kids.

All was quiet for the few innings of play until Drew Waters hit a two-run home run in the top of the third to break open the score of the game.

Add another solo home run to the board for the Royals from Michael Massey extending the lead to 3-0, the Guardians had work to do going into the second half of the game.

Rookie Will Brennan made a statement with a single to center field in the bottom of the 5th, which banked in Andres Gimenez to add one to the board.

After Ramirez's three-run addition, the Guardians took the lead 4-3, but it wasn’t long until it was extended further.

Austin Hedges singled to deep left field, knocking in Josh Naylor and moving Brennan to third. After going through the batting order once, it was 5-3 in favor of Cleveland.

A single to center field from Myles Straw allowed Brennan to advance, ending the inning with four runs scored.

Pitcher Emmanuel Clase marks his 40th save of the year, with 73 strikeouts to his name. As for Aaron Civale, he improves his starting record, 4-6.

The Guardians also improved their record to 89-68, enjoying the time leading up to the American League Central Wildcard Game on Oct. 7 at Progresisve Field.

Cleveland plays the Royals for a final time in this series on Saturday, with first pitch starting at 6:10 p.m.

