Cleveland Guardians pay a visit to kids at the Ronald McDonald House

Baseball has given members of the Cleveland Guardians the opportunity to inspire. On Tuesday, they used that opportunity for those who could use inspiration the most.

Several players and coaches made their way to the Cleveland Ronald McDonald House to visit some of the kids and their families who are staying there.

"It's just a great day to provide a sense of distraction from everything that's going on at the hospital, so that kids can just be kids,” said Mark Grabowski, the marketing manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio.

The team delivered toys, played some wiffle ball, and hopefully created memories the kids won’t ever forget.

"It always means so much every time I get to do this,” said Guardians star pitcher Parker Messick, who is a frequent attendee at the Ronald McDonald House and someone who knows what it's like to be in those kids’ shoes.

"I know what it means. When I was a kid, I was in and out of the hospital quite a few times, so I remember getting to meet like some of the Tampa Bay Bucs players and stuff like that. So I just know what it meant to me as a kid. I'm just super thankful that I now get to come back and be a part of it and be able to bring joy to the kids and the families,” Messick said.

Despite still being a newcomer to the team, Guardians outfielder Jo Adell was more than happy to give his time to help maybe make a kid’s day a little bit brighter.

"These kids and families are going through stuff that we don't know about, some of the toughest situations you could be in as a parent," Adell said. "These kids are fighting every day, and so really just to come and be able to show up and just our presence to just make their day.”

"To be able to come out and just put smiles on these kids' faces. I mean, that's what it's about,” Adell said.

Consider that mission accomplished.

